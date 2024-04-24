Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaks Suggest the New Abyss Is in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact 4.7 is set up to be a massive update with three new characters and plenty of new content. Currently, version 4.6 is in full swing and players are busy building Arlecchino. But, that doesn’t mean you cannot take a look in the future at the upcoming 4.7 version. The 4.7 version is rumored to feature the new Abyss, separate from the Spiral Abyss. According to leaks, the new Abyss is named Fantasy Realm Epic Poem and will be located in Mondstadt. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

The new Abyss is rumored to be located inside Lisa’s Library, behind one of the locked doors. Whether the content will be available from the get-go or locked behind a mission is still unknown. I expect Lisa to have a part in it if it is locked behind a mission.

The new Abyss will also have randomized enemies but with three fixed bosses. Leaks from Chalice Leaks also suggest that the Spiral Abyss will be composed of two parts, the Abyss Corridor and the Abyssal Moon Spire, each having 8 floors. Players will need to clear the 8 floors of Abyss Corridor first to unlock the Abyssal Moon Spire.

Additionally, the Abyssal Moon Spire will reset once a month but the Abyssal Corridor rewards will not change or reset over time. Also, the new Abyss supposedly will only allow characters of certain Visions, with the first season only allowing characters with Pyro, Electro, and Anemo elements for participation.

Other than that, the New Abyss is rumored to reward Special Poses, which can be exchanged for 5-star and 4-star characters. The leak suggests that Jean, Chongyun, Xiangling, Noelle, Kamisato Ayato, and Raiden Shogun will be available for exchange with the Special Poses.

However, take this leak with a fair bit of salt as Genshin Impact devs are not known for giving free 5-star characters, especially good ones like Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato.

The Spiral Abyss's total rewards are also leaked to give 800 Primogems over the current 600 Primogems, which is great news if it's true.