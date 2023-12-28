Genshin Impact 4.4 Will Bring Custom Artifact Loadouts, As Per Leak

Genshin Impact players were recently blessed with tons of quality of life (QoL) changes in version 4.3, but it looks like HoYoverse is not done yet. If there’s one feature players want right now in the game, it would be Artifact loadouts. It’s time to rejoice as recent leaks suggest the custom Artifact Loadouts feature is under development and will arrive with Genshin Impact 4.4.

The custom Artifact loadout feature that is rumored to arrive with the next major update will allow you to make different artifact combinations (loadouts) for a character and switch to them swiftly when needed.

Say, you have a character that can heal and increase your damage but does each of those better with different artifact sets; you can create a custom loadout of those two sets for the character and easily switch when needed.

The feature first surfaced on Reddit in a video. When viewing artifacts, the character screen will now show a “Fast Equip” button at the bottom right corner, which then takes you to the Artifact Custom Loadout option. There you can set “Main Stats” and “Set Type.” Custom artifact loudout

byu/ukrisreng inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

You can then add sub-stats and click “Generate Loadout,” which will then display all the artifacts that match the main and sub-stats criteria. All you need to do is select the artifacts and click equip to save them.

As for the contents of Genshin Impact 4.4, here’s what to expect besides custom artifact loadouts:

New explorable region: Chenyu Vale in Liyue

New characters: Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and GaMing

Character re-runs

New skins: Ganyu, Xingqiu, and Shenhe

A free choosable skin (As per the leaks)

A free four-star character

Lantern Rite Festival

What are your thoughts about Genshin Impact 4.4 and the custom loadouts feature? Show us your excitement in the comments section below.