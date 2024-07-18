Genshin Impact Offers 10 Free Pulls for Neuvillette Patch, Here’s How to Get

Genshin Impact devs have had a rough week, with players jumping on their throats after a recent patch on Neuvillette, one of the strongest characters in the game, which nerfed him quite a bit in version 4.8. This angered the Neuvillette owners and Genshin Impact received quite a backlash for it, with Chinese players even going as far as reporting the situation to their government as consumer fraud. Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact

So what was the nerf? The patch on Neuvillette stopped him from spinning ridiculously fast with his Hydro Pump-esque Elemental Skill, making him much less fun to play, as well as decreasing his AoE damage output considerably. Thankfully, Hoyoverse took the matter seriously and quickly decided to roll-back the nerf on Neuvillette and compensate all Genshin Impact players with 1600 free Primogems.

How to Get 10 Free Pulls in Genshin Impact

All players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 and above before 04:00 PM (UTC+8) July 18th, 2024, will be able to receive this compensation through the in-game mailbox. The reward will expire after 30 days, which means you have until August 17 to claim the 10 free pulls. In my opinion, this compensation is quite generous from Hoyoverse, as it is not specific to the Neuvillette owners who are going to benefit from it.

The 1600 free Primogems in Genshin Impact will certainly be useful for players with the version 4.8 banners featuring some good returning characters and the 2nd phase featuring the new character Emilie. Also, Genshin Impact 5.0 version is coming soon, adding the highly anticipated Natlan region in the game, making it very worthwhile to save the Primogems for the version 5.0 banner. So, tell us what you are going to use your 10 free pulls on and whether you are satisfied with the compensation.