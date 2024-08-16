Geekbench Releases a New AI Benchmark App

Geekbench ML has been the go-to program for benchmarking the AI capability of processors for most. However, that is going to change with Geekbench AI, a new benchmarking tool released by Primate Labs to accurately determine how good the processor is for AI workloads.

Similar to the older Geekbench ML tool, Geekbench AI allows users to test the CPU, GPU, and NPU on several AI tasks. However, the good thing is that Geekbench AI now supports several new frameworks that were not supported earlier.

The latest Geekbench AI app adds support for Qualcomm QNN on Windows which means you can now benchmark the Snapdragon X Elite’s NPU. Earlier, you could only test its CPU and GPU on AI workloads.

Apart from that, it supports the OpenVINO framework (extensively used by Intel), TensorFlow Lite, ONNX, CoreML, Samsung ENN, ArmNN, Qualcomm QNN on Android, and much more. Geekbench AI now also shows three different types of scores which include Single Precision, Half Precision, and Quantized score.

The Single Precision score highlights accuracy at performing AI tasks; Half Precision is likely to score more since it’s running at a lower precision, and the Quantized score will likely show the score using INT8 data type which is a low-precision format.

You can download and start using the new Geekbench AI app right away. It’s available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.