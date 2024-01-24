Your Dreams of a Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Finally Come True!

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series has taken over the smartphone world. However, let’s not forget that we now receive a brand new Galaxy foldable from the brand around July or August. This year will most likely not be any different, and we will get to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 get launched soon. However, Samsung might have a surprise up their sleeves this time.

A recent report by the Korean news portal TheElec suggests that we will probably get to see a more affordable Samsung foldable launch this year. This “cheaper” Galaxy Z Fold in question will be launching alongside the much anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

So, now you can expect to see three Samsung foldables instead of the usual two this year. But, if this is true, why would Samsung suddenly decide to go this route?

According to the report, this is mostly a power move by Samsung to increase “the penetration rate of foldable phones in the smartphone market.” The report also suggests that this strategy may also directly increase Samsung’s market share in the Chinese foldable market.

The report also includes data from Q1 2022 to Q4 2023, which showed how Samsung’s market share spikes significantly every time it launches a new foldable phone. Moreover, the report also tells how Samsung has consistently maintained a “double digit” market share in the Chinese foldable phone market. Whereas, the brand has less than 1% in the non-foldable Chinese phones market.

Image Courtesy: TheElec

However, if you are thinking that a cheaper foldable from Samsung means that it will roll out a mid-ranger, then you are wrong. Samsung has already debunked those rumors. But, what you can expect is to see a more affordable foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6.

You will also probably get to see thinner bezels and a different aspect ratio altogether on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as rumors suggest. Moreover, Samsung even stated that they were working to bring dust resistance to their foldables. So, that is something to look forward to as well!

How do you feel about seeing a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year? Do let us know in the comments below!