South Korean giant Samsung has today launched the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, as the smartwatch is called, comes with support for an eSIM allowing users to get 4G connectivity on their smartwatch without having to depend on their smartphones for staying connected. According to Samsung, Airtel and Jio support the eSIM feature on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, so if you’re buying one, you’ll have to stick to either one of those telecom operators.

The announcement of the Galaxy Watch Active 4G brings the total number of LTE-enabled smartwatches Samsung is offering in India to 2, with the Galaxy Watch 4G being the first LTE smartwatch the company offered in India.

Commenting on the launch of the new smartwatch in the country, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G enabled smartwatches in India spanning 2 unique design templates, 3 sizes and 6 colour finishes. The fresh design language and all new digital bezel UI in combination with seamless 4G connectivity makes the Watch Active2 an essential product for those seeking a blend of style and functionality.”

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes in a single case-size of 44mm. The stainless steel case of the watch is available in three different colours — Gold, Silver, and Black. The watch also comes paired with a leather strap. Obviously, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with a SuperAMOLED display along with a touch bezel emulating the rotating bezels that were widely loved in the Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G is priced at ₹35,990 — that’s not the best price one could think of. The older Galaxy Watch 4G, on the other hand, is priced at ₹28,490 for the 42mm variant and ₹30,990 for the 46mm variant, which frankly, makes more sense to me.

Both the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, and the Galaxy Watch are available across leading online retailers, offline stores, Samsung e-Shop, and the Samsung Opera House. However, as of this writing, it looks like the watch is currently only available at select offline stores.

Check out the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G on the Samsung website