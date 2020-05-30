Samsung launched the Galaxy Book S last year with a Snapdragon processor, boasting amazing battery life and LTE connectivity. This year, the company is improving upon that laptop by switching to Intel chipsets instead. The 2020 Galaxy Book S comes with Intel’s Lakefield processor and is the first laptop to use the new chip from Intel.

The Lakefield generation of processors use a similar architecture as ARM chipsets. They come with Atom and Core CPU cores in the same processor. This is similar to the high-performance, high-efficiency setup seen on most ARM processors in smartphones. Samsung is claiming that this new processor manages workloads more efficiently and results in better battery life.

Speaking of the battery, the Galaxy Book S comes with a 42Wh battery pack. The laptop has a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display, and comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. It can also be configured with 256GB/512GB eUFS storage. Moreover, there’s a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB expansion.

For connectivity, the laptop comes with LTE support along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Speaking of the new Galaxy Book S, Chris Walker, VP of Mobile Client platforms at Intel said “The introduction of Samsung Galaxy Book S, the first device to offer the Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology, builds on our long history with Samsung. Today, we showcase what can be achieved when we bring great engineering talent together to work towards a united vision for new computing experiences of the future.”

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the laptop yet, but we will update you when we learn more.