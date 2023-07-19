Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Camera Launched In India

Fujifilm has launched the X-S20 mirrorless camera in India. With a focus on portability and AI inclusion, the all-new mirrorless offering from Fujifilm is capable of shooting 800 frames more than its predecessor. There are other exciting features as well. Keep reading to know about them.

Fujifilm X-S20: Specs and Features

With a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the upgraded X-Processor 5 Image Sensor Processing (ISP) unit, the X-S20 is said to achieve supreme Autofocus (AF) and image quality. This new sensor and ISP combo also make the camera much more power efficient. AI plays an integral role in this mirrorless camera. Fujifilm has been able to develop a subject-based AF to better identify different objects like animals, vehicles, and much more. The advanced AI-infused AF allows the camera to auto-identify its subject giving you legroom to tinker around with its shutter speed and framing.

The X-S20 can capture up to 6.2K 10-bit video footage at 30fps in the 4:2:2 aspect ratio. There is F-Log2 13+ stop dynamic range support in videos to maintain the natural semblance of the subject. You can additionally combine the X-S20 with an ATMOS HDMI device and Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G to record 6.2K RAW footages at 29.97fps in both 12-bit Apple ProRes 2 RAW and Blackmagic RAW respectively.

You can connect a headset as well as a microphone, thanks to the 3.5mm audio combo jack. With a USB-C cable, you can connect the camera directly to your computer to use it as a high-grade webcam with the help of FUJIFILM X Webcam 3 software for various purposes like live streaming and online meetings. There is now a dedicated Vlog Mode in the X-S series that can be toggled on with a physical Mode dial.

Additional highlighting features of the X-S20 include 19 dedicated Fim Simulation Modes, the signature X-S series handheld grip for ease of handling and mobility, a high-capacity NP-W235 battery, 2.36-million-dot EVF, a rear LCD Monitor, and a five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) with 7.0 stop advantage.

Price and Availability

The Fujifilm X-S20 mirrorless camera is priced in India at Rs 1,18,999. As of now, we do not know when and where this device will be made available.