FromSoftware Shuts Down Dark Souls 2 and 3 Servers, Raising 2022 Outage Fears

FromSoftware has temporarily taken the servers for Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 offline across all platforms. This is due to an issue affecting the games’ online services. FromSoftware announced the shutdown on October 30, 2026, leaving players unable to access the online features of both games.

In the announcement through its official FromSoftware support X account, the developer didn’t specify what the server issue is, but apologized for the inconvenience. It confirmed that it would share a separate announcement once it determines when the server would go online.

Image Credit: FromSoftware (via x/@fromsoftware_sp)

At the time of writing, FromSoftware has not provided any details about the nature of the server issue or how long the shutdown will last. Interestingly, DS2 and DS3 also underwent scheduled server maintenance on October 28 and October 21, 2026, respectively, across all platforms. However, it remains unclear whether the current issue is connected to that maintenance or involves a separate technical or security problem.

Image Credit: FromSoftware (via X/@DarkSoulsGame)

The biggest concern is that the current shutdown could be similar to the shutdown in 2022. Back then, FromSoft discovered a serious Remote Code Execution exploit that allowed hackers to take control of players’ PCs. The shutdown lasted 275 days for DS2, 214 days for DS3, and 290 days for DS Remastered.

The timing of the shutdown has also raised some questions, as several major gaming companies have also faced security incidents. Bandai Namco confirmed a data breach on October 28. Just a few days earlier, Capcom also confirmed a major data breach affecting millions of records. Sony also faced various security concerns recently.

While these incidents highlight the growing security concerns in the gaming industry, there is no confirmation that they are connected to the current Dark Souls server shutdown. FromSoftware has also not indicated that the issue involves a security vulnerability.

For now, we can only hope that the problem is a relatively minor technical fault that the developer can resolve soon, and not take months