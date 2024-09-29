Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Announced

The debut season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime concluded in the first half of 2024, and we saw an Elven Mage win over the community. During its captivating run, Frieren quickly became the highest anime of all time on MyAnime List. It’s a no-brainer that the anime community fell in love with the Frieren series. The rumors of Frieren getting a new studio and silent delay made the fans worry since the first season ended. However, all those doubts have been alleviated as the staff has finally disclosed the details about the Frieren Season 2 today.

In case you missed it, after the results of the First-Class Mage exam were revealed, the first season ended right after with the message, “The Journey to end continues.” So, we knew a second season was in the cards but have been waiting for the official announcement from the staff.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the anime, the staff (via X) confirmed the second season. They also released a brand-new teaser, a key visual, and an illustration to mark the beginning of the production of Frieren season 2.

As the new season has entered the production stage, it will take some time before we learn more information about when we can see Frieren and her gang in season 2. Therefore, stay tuned to get more updates, and let us know your thoughts about the season 2 announcement in the comments below.