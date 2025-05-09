Fortnite Leak Hints at The Simpsons Collab, and I’m Already Dreaming of Springfield

After Star Wars took over Fortnite with a galaxy-sized mini-season, fans are now buzzing about what’s next—and if leaks are to be believed, it’s time to visit Springfield. Yep, according to a recent Fortnite leak, The Simpsons collab might be coming in hot later this year.

As someone who grew up watching The Simpsons and spent way too much time in Fortnite, this is the kind of crossover I never knew I needed. A themed mini-season with Homer, Bart, and possibly even a full-on Springfield POI? That’s the stuff of Fortnite dreams.

Fortnite Miniseason 2 Leak: The Simpsons Collaboration Details

The leak has been gaining traction across social media and among known Fortnite dataminers. It suggests that The Simpsons content will be part of a mini-season before the end of Chapter 6. This comes as part of the major Fortnite leak revealing the full roadmap for the future. A Springfield point of interest is reportedly in the works. This would replace or temporarily take over an existing location. The change would be similar to how other crossover zones have worked in the past.

While Epic hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the consistency of the Fortnite Leak The Simpsons collab across different sources makes it feel more than just wishful thinking. One known dataminer, @blortzen, however, suggested this to be a rumor, and there is a chance of this being a false alarm.

If it turns out to be real, I’ll be first in line to drop into Springfield. Whether it’s skating as Bart or launching donuts as Homer, the possibilities are as endless as the show’s episodes. The idea of The Simpsons in Fortnite might sound wild, but so did a samurai Darth Vader wielding a lightsaber—and look how well that turned out. Until we get official confirmation, I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed and my glider ready.

What are your thoughts on The Simpsons coming to Fortnite? Do tell us in the comments.