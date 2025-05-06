Fortnite Leak Reveals Pets Feature in the Works

Who doesn’t love a pet companion in any video game? Well, a fresh Fortnite pets leak has players buzzing with excitement—and a bit of déjà vu. According to reliable dataminers, Epic Games may finally be bringing pets back to the battle royale, but this time, not just as decorative back bling.

Multiple known leakers, including @ShiinaBR on X, shared posts regarding this new Fortnite feature. Another leaker on X, @blortzen, shared an image on the platform that showed the new cosmetic type: Companions.

Longtime fans will remember that Fortnite once introduced pets as back bling items—little creatures that sat on your back and reacted to gameplay. While they were adorable and popular, the feature didn’t last long. The new Fortnite pets leak suggests that Epic is working on a revamped pet system that could give these furry friends more presence, possibly even letting them roam beside players during matches.

Files found in the latest update point to animations and sounds that don’t match any current in-game item, fueling speculation that pets could become more than just accessories. The return of pets could be a game-changer, especially if Epic gives them personality, emotes, or even minor interactions during gameplay.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the Fortnite pets leak has already reignited interest across social media, with players sharing ideas for their dream companions—from Krypto the Superdog to flying baby dragons. If this Fortnite pets leak pans out, the battle bus might be a lot cuter very soon.

Stay tuned—because in a world where you can build forts and fight aliens in epic Star Wars updates, having a loyal sidekick might be the best update yet. Are you excited to see companions in Fortnite? Do tell us in the comments.