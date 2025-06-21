The Famous Chun-Li Skin Returns to Fortnite Finally Quenching Player Thirst

The flexing era for OG Fortnite players is almost over, and the upcoming item drop proves it. One of the most wanted and rarest skins in Fortnite history is back. That’s right, the Chun-Li skin is finally available in the item shop, and she’s not here alone. The entire Street Fighter set is in the shop, so if you missed it the first time, this is your chance to grab one of the fan-favorite skins in the game.

If you’re not familiar with the Chun-Li skin, it was last seen in the item shop 1,054 days ago, which adds up to almost three years. While there have been countless rumors about its return, the skin did not officially return to Fortnite until today. The official Fortnite X account confirmed the return of the Street Fighter bundle, featuring Chun-Li, Cammy, Guile, Blanka, Sakura, and Ryu.

How to Get Chun-Li Skin in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chun-Li skin was officially part of the Gaming Legends series, where you could get the individual skin for 1,600 V-Bucks. You could also spend a little extra to get Ryu for 2,200 V-Bucks as well. Each bundle in the Street Fighter set had two skins.

So, if you want to buy the Chun-Li skin from the Fortnite item shop, simply head over to the shop tab. You might want to invest a little extra if you want other Street Fighter characters. However, if Chun-Li is the skin you want, then you can get it for 1,600 V-Bucks, which comes around $15.

Image Credit: Epic Games

For the Street Fighter bundles, the prices are similar to the original. Apart from the Chun-Li skin, you can get the Ryu, Cammy, Sakura, Guile, and Blanka skins. The Chun-Li and Ryu, Cammy and Guile, Sakura and Blanka skins will be in separate bundles, costing 2,200 V-Bucks each. We are also getting the Corporate Blanka and Gym Sakura styles in their respective skins and bundles.

Why Is Chun-Li So Popular in Fortnite?

Let us be honest, Chun-Li is one of the fiercest video game characters from the Street Fighter series. Both children and grown-up video game lovers prefer playing a character who embodies power and grind. But that’s not all. Even the default emote, her iconic rapid kicks, was also a fan-favorite emote in Fortnite.

Image Credit: Epic Games/Fortnite

The Chun-Li skin dropped into the game back in 2021 and instantly broke the internet. It was not just for being a Street Fighter icon but for her standout design that sparked the viral Chun-Li meme. On top of that, the Alpha Chun-Li is another iconic variant that was also loved by the fans.

Despite the hype, Epic Games kept her locked away from the item shop for over 1,000 days. While in exile, the skin has gathered more popularity, and in multiple votes and surveys, it has won the most wanted skin poll. And since then, in every crossover announcement, the Chun-Li and Arcane skins are always discussed in the community. And today’s item shop will at least end one of those discussions for a while.

So, are you also getting the Chun-Li skin from the Fortnite shop to play Blitz Royale? Before you jump into the new game mode, here are a few tips to win more in Blitz Royale. Let us know in the comments.