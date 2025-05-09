Fortnite Roadmap Leak Uncovers Major Season 4, Simpsons Collab, and Other Update Details

With the Star Wars season ending soon, fans might be wondering what’s next. While Epic Games will be tight-lipped for the time being, a massive Fortnite leak just dropped, giving fans a clear look at the roadmap of what’s coming next. From Season 4 updates to a surprise Miniseason 2 and even future plans beyond that, the roadmap is packed with content. Here’s everything revealed in the latest leak.

Note: While this leaked Fortnite roadmap is based on solid datamining, it’s still not officially confirmed, so take it all with a hefty grain of salt. Also, fair warning: major spoilers ahead. If you prefer to experience new content fresh, you might want to stop reading here.

Multiple dataminers on X have revealed that the next Fortnite chapter will be themed around a hero academy. One of the most trusted leakers, @SpushFNBR, went a step further—dropping the full roadmap for the upcoming seasons, including details all the way into Chapter 7.

Other Fortnite creators and leakers have chimed in with their own findings, adding even more weight to this massive leak. So, after the ongoing Fortnite Galactic Battle season ends, we have massive content coming our way. Here’s a full breakdown of everything coming to Fortnite, according to the leaked roadmap:

Chapter 6 – Season 3 leaks Superhero Academy Theme Midas FUNDS the Superhero Academy Superman Mythic Power-up (Similar to Godzilla) w/ Fortress of Solitude POI Fortress of Solitude replaces Masked Meadows Mask Daigo BP skin Zero Point Sprite “Utopia City” replaces Seaport City Zero Point sprites Robin Skin Daigo & Kor as main villains

Chapter 6 – Season 4 leaks : Bug Invasion themed

: Chapter 6 – Mini Season 2 : Simpson themed Might feature a Springfield map

: Chapter 7 – Season 1 : City life and gala aesthetic themed

: Chapter 7 – Season 2 : Norse themed

: Chapter 7 – Mini Season 1 : Marvel themed Symbiotes

: Other leaks : Concerts returning in 2026 2 major events in 2025 OG chapter 2

:

A wave of leaks hit on May 7, just ahead of the first content update for Fortnite’s Galactic Battle season. According to multiple sources, next season will carry a Superhero theme—something that’s been hinted at before. This includes a major Superman collaboration, featuring a Man of Steel-inspired power-up and the debut of the Fortress of Solitude as a new POI, replacing Masked Meadows. Leaks also suggest that the season will be gun-free with abilities.

With the current season ending on June 7, we won’t have to wait long to see if these leaks hold up. But what’s further down the line is just as intriguing. After the Superhero-themed Season 3, the roadmap points to a “Bug Invasion” season. While specifics are still under wraps, the name alone sparks curiosity.

Later this year, a surprise Miniseason is reportedly in the works, centered around The Simpsons. It’s said to feature a Springfield POI and may serve as the final season of Chapter 6 before we head into Chapter 7.

Looking ahead, Chapter 7 Season 2 is rumored to embrace a Norse mythology theme, and a mysterious villain known as Dark Presence is expected to play a key role throughout the chapter. As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt—but if true, we’re in for an exciting ride. Personally, the idea of a Simpsons collab and a Norse-themed season has me all in.

Now, the leaker has said that all the info came from an insider, so there can be huge changes in some parts of the updates. Well, if you want to stay up-to-date with all the leaks, stay tuned to our page, and we will share more information as we get it. Until then, you can keep the roadmap from this Fortnite leak around for a reference for future updates.

What are your thoughts on all the upcoming content coming to Fortnite? Do you have any mixed feelings about the whole Fortnite roadmap for 2025 being leaked? Share your thoughts in the comments.