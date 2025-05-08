Fortnite Leak Reveals First-Ever Reactive Kicks in the Game

Fortnite introduced its sneaker-themed cosmetic line, “Kicks,” not too long ago. While the stylish shoes brought fresh flair to the game’s fashion scene, they’ve mostly flown under the radar. Now, that’s about to change — a new Fortnite leak reveals reactive kicks, offering a first look at sneakers that respond dynamically to in-game actions, courtesy of trusted leakers.

Shared by reliable leaker HYPEX on X, the images showcase how these kicks look in all different states. For starters, this specific Fortnite Kick edition is called Magmatix. You will have two toggle options when you equip them. When turned on, they will have a glowing orange effect underneath and surrounding the Kicks. If you turn it off, there will be a lava rock-style animation only under the hot-looking shoes.

Also Read: Fortnite Leak Reveals Pets Feature in the Works

However, the fun part begins when you use them in the game. As you keep getting eliminations in your game, the Kicks start burning. Eventually, after a bunch of kills, these Fortnite Kicks show the final stage: a flame animation. The introduction of reactive kicks could also pave the way for future collaborations and exclusive designs, further expanding the game’s cosmetic repertoire.

The Magmatix Kicks will be released with the Darth Maul shop update. As players eagerly await the first-ever reactive Fortnite Kicks to be in the shop, the leak also revealed that the price for these burning-hot cosmetics will be only 600 V-Bucks.

So, what are your thoughts on the first-ever reactive Fortnite Kicks? Will you grab a pair for the Chapter 6 Season 3 update? Do tell us in the comments.