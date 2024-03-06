Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Details Leaked After Teaser Drops

Fortnite has recently dropped its first official hint about the major update in a teaser, showcasing what appears to be Zeus, the Greek god of lightning, wielding a thunderbolt constellation. This further fuels the fire of previous rumors, pointing towards a Greek mythology theme for the next season. Fans are likely curious about how Epic Games will incorporate the ancient religion frequently referenced in pop culture. Luckily, we have even more news in the form of some leaked information that sheds more light on Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Leaked Details

The news comes from an X (formerly Twitter) user @iFireMonkey. According to the leaker, their sources at Fortnite have suggested some major things coming in the new season. These include:

According to someone who has done work with Epic Games in the past, Chapter 5 – Season 2 is rumored to include the following things:



– Zeus Ability with 3 Stages

– 4 Mythics

– Gold Apple that gives a speed boost

– Cerberus Shotgun

– Olympus POI

– Kratos Returning with Atreus

-… pic.twitter.com/vpwZ2o2Upu— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 5, 2024

This isn’t the first time FireMonkey has revealed information about Fortnite. The leaker also successfully shared about the Invincibles x Fortnite leak in the past. Following this leaked list, we can double down on the previously released teaser showcasing Greek characters.

Although these game-related changes are coming in the next season, the leaker has further shared info on the skin collabs. This sheds light on Final Fantasy 7, God of War, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, Halo Wars collaborations with Fortnite, and the others already listed above.

What Do the Leaks and Teasers Say About the New Fortnite Season?

The leaks now double down on the teaser images shared by Fortnite itself. After the Zeus teaser, Fortnite also dropped a teaser image hinting towards Hades. Although there is no official confirmation, it seems the character in the image is holding a chain melee weapon. Alongside the character, we can also see a pet-like creature. Unleash the chains… ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/uhVX5liu1I— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 5, 2024

As we approach the release date of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, March 8, the Greek Gods edge just a bit closer. What do you think about the new things coming to Fortnite? Are you excited about the Greek storyline? Share your thoughts in the comments below.