Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale to Go Live on October 7; Here Are All the Details

Following the Big Saving Days sale event earlier this year, Flipkart has now officially announced its annual Big Billion Days sale event. The event, which is scheduled to go live from October 7 in India, will include various great deals and discounts on an array of products on the platform. So, here are the details about Flipkart’s biggest sale of the year in India.

This year, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount for customers buying products using credit or debit cards. Moreover, the company has partnered with digital payment giant Paytm to offer assured cashback to customers paying through Paytm wallet and UPI.

Other than this, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant will provide EMI facilities via the Flipkart Pay Later option for various high-value products. This will allow customers to buy products and then pay the amount over 3,6,9, or 12 months tenures. Furthermore, the company will offer no-cost EMI options on a varied category of products via Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and more.

The company is also offering customers to get Big Billion Day-themed gift cards for the first time ahead of the sale event. So, customers can get these cards and then gift them to friends or relatives ahead of the festive season.

Now, coming to the deals, you will get discounts on various categories of products, ranging from electronic gadgets, smartphones, home appliances to fashion and beauty accessories, furniture, and grocery items as well. Flipkart has partnered with over 100 new brands to offer some amazing deals on 10,000+ products from different categories. You can check out the whole list of upcoming products right here.

Ahead of the sale event, Flipkart has already confirmed to bring various new products like Realme’s first-ever 4K Google TV Stick, Nokia-branded Android 11 smart TVs, Asus Vivobook laptops, Acer Predator Gaming laptops, and more. Plus, there will be up to 60% discount on DIZO products, up to 80% off on Boat accessories and smartwatches, and up to 85% off on furniture and mattresses.

So, if you are in the market for new smartphones, home appliances, or other products, we suggest you wait for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale event to go live on October 7. It will run for five whole days, before ending on October 12. So, there will be plenty of time to get your desired products at discounted prices. You can also join Flipkart’s loyalty program, Flipkart Plus, to get early access to the deals.