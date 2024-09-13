After 10 Years of Being Offline, Flappy Bird Is Finally Coming Back

Do you remember the excruciating yet amazing times we all had with Flappy Bird? Well, I surely do. Flappy Bird, the one mobile game that had us all addicted was taken offline a year after its launch by the creator Dong Nguyen. While he said the game was “gone forever”, it now appears Flappy Bird is coming back better than ever by a new group.

Flappy Bird will now officially be coming back for Android, iOS, and other unannounced platforms in 2025. This is being made possible through a group called The Flappy Bird Foundation Group which is a self-proclaimed team of passionate fans.

The Foundation acquired the rights for the game from Gametech, LLC which itself claimed it from Nguyen. As it stands, the indie developer didn’t bother defending the rights since as he had abandoned the game altogether.

While not many details are out yet, we do have a nice one-minute trailer that recaps the entire fiasco. Toward the end, we get to see a few glimpses of the new Flappy Bird game alongside the features that will be accompanying it. I AM BACK!!



Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am.



Thanks to my super Flappy Bird® fans, I’m refreshed, reinvigorated,… pic.twitter.com/b4UaFZQA2r— Flappy Bird (@flappy_bird) September 12, 2024

From what it appears, Flappy Bird will now be more expanded than ever. This includes new characters, new game modes, and a nice new pop of color! A particularly interesting addition is the ‘Rivals’ mode which will have players 99 others in a match.

Flappy Bird will officially relaunch for Android, iOS, and other unannounced platforms sometime in October 2025. The creators have also promised a browser version that will have the same functionality.

While the circumstances of acquiring the rights from one dev to another sure seem weird, we are still excited to see that Flappy Bird is coming back for us all. I don’t know about you but my work productivity is about to go down even further!

That said, what do you think about Flappy Bird making a return? Let us know in the comments below!