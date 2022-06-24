First Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phone Is Here and It’s Not What You Think!

Ever since the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset has been announced, it would be safe to say that we are awaiting the first phone(s) powered by it. It seems like this wait has ended as we finally have ourselves the first Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 phone and it’s from Solana Mobile. Here are the details to know.

Solana Mobile’s Saga Introduced

Solana Mobile has introduced the Saga smartphone, which is the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone. It has been developed in partnership with OSOM. It is also revealed that the OSOM’s OV1 smartphone (introduced last year) is now Solana’s Saga phone.

Besides the latest Snapdragon chipset, the Saga phone comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Plus, it houses a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 16MP front camera too.

It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery, has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and supports wireless charging. As for the design, it totally looks like OSOM’s OV1 phone featuring an irregular triangle-shaped rear camera hump and a flat-edge design.

While the high-end spec sheet is a highlight, the main aspect is how this phone is meant to enable cryptocurrency capabilities and bring it to the mobile. This is especially aimed at people all engrossed in the crypto, Web3, and NFT universe. The phone comes with ‘decentralized apps‘ that are backed by the Solana blockchain.

The Saga phone will be available in 2023 in the US, Canada, EU, and the UK. The pre-orders have now begun. It is priced at $1,000 (~ Rs 78,300).

In addition, Solana Mobile has introduced the Solana Mobile Stack SDK, which is an open dApp Store (decentralized apps). It has also introduced the Saga Pass, which will be available for the early adopters of Saga. The Saga Pass comes with NFT and ‘is the first step in influencing the direction of the Solana Mobile Stack.‘

So, what are your thoughts on the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.