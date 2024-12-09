The First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Gets a 2025 Release Window

The studio has confirmed that the movie will see a theatrical release in 2025.

Ufotable has left no stone unturned in making Demon Slayer one of the most successful and beloved anime series. The anime has been ruling over the hearts of the fans since 2019. Following the fourth season’s final episode, the Demon Slayer fans awaited a Season 5 announcement. However, Ufotable amazed the fandoms by stating that the Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted into three movies.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc Movie Gets a Release Window

During CCXP 2024, Crunchyroll unleashed the first trailer for the pilot movie of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc trilogy. The video also revealed that the movie will arrive on the big screens in 2025. However, it’s too early to expect a release date for the anticipated film.

The actors voicing Tanjiro Kamado, Giyu Tomioka, and Muichiro Tokito shared the trailer during the Thunder Stage on December 8, 2024. Sony Entertainment and Crunchyroll will distribute the film globally.

The trailer of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc’s first film kickstarts with Muzan. We see the demon lord in a black-and-white color palette and hear his monologue, ‘I happen to know what eternity is.’ Then, he talks about immortality and eternity.

After that, significant parts of the trailer showcase the events we have witnessed in Season 4. To be precise, we see Hashiras running towards Ubuyashiki mansion after seeing the massive explosion. Ufotable never disappoints in terms of animation, but whenever Demon Slayer projects arrive on the big screens, the audience’s craze rises to the next level.

Demon Slayer started with a story of an innocent boy who found the slaughtered bodies of his family after returning home one day. Carrying his half-demon sister on his back, he has come a long way, and now, it’s time for a final showdown with the demon lord.

Well, he is not alone in this fight, as the mighty Hashiras in Demon Slayer have his back. So, it’s understandable that it’s even harder to get hold of our excitement after coming across the release window announcement, but let’s not lose patience and wait until the much-awaited release.