Amazon has refreshed the Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation in India with a new Alexa Voice Remote. The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and Amazon Music. Amazon has also added a guide button for channel and program listings.

Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation (2021) with Alexa Voice Remote

According to Amazon, you can use the new Alexa Remote with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (1st Gen and later), and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen, pendant design). To be clear, the remote won’t work with Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) or Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Apart from the new remote, nothing has significantly changed with the Fire TV Stick 3rd-Gen. Amazon has not refreshed the 4K version of the Fire TV Stick with the new remote just yet, but that could happen in the foreseeable future.

Pricing and Availability

You can either buy the remote separately or get a new Fire TV stick that comes with the new remote. Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen (2021) with the new remote is now up for pre-orders on Amazon India. If you’re interested, you can purchase one for Rs. 3,999. It will go on sale starting from April 21. On the other hand, those looking for a new Alexa voice remote can preorder one for Rs. 1,999. Much like the Fire TV Stick, it will be widely available from April 21.

Pre-order Fire TV Stick 2021 (Rs. 3,999) | Alexa Voice Remote 3rd Gen (Rs. 1,999)