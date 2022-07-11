Amazon Introduces Alexa Originals for Access to Original Songs

Amazon has announced Alexa Originals in India, which is a collection of original songs by independent artists. For this, Amazon has collaborated with four Indie composers so that their music can reach as many people as possible and Alexa users can listen to fresh new music.

Alexa Originals Is for You to Access Fresh Music!

Alexa Originals involve ‘Besabar’ by Lisa Mishra, ‘Bikhre’ from Vibha Saraf, ‘Saathi’ and an instrumental track from Gulraj Singh, and ‘Downtown’ by Diesby. You just need to ask Alexa to ‘start originals’ or request a specific original song to start listening to the music.

You will be able to access the Alexa Originals on the Amazon shopping app (Android only), Echo smart speakers, and Alexa app for smartphones for free. Plus, this new venture also involves HP as the initial co-partner. As a result, you can access these original songs on HP laptops with built-in Alexa support.

Commenting on the same, Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India, said, “Each Alexa Original song has been created on the theme of relationships and includes music ranging from soul music to pop and R&B. With Alexa built-in devices usually enjoyed by the entire family, I’m sure this selection will interest family members with diverse tastes. It has been a delight to collaborate with these indie artists to curate our first line-up of Alexa Originals and we are happy to bring this to customers with the support of HP.“

Amazon further highlights the popularity of listening to music with the help of Alexa and reveals that people request Alexa to play over 21.6 lakh songs per day. Alexa Originals can further help people discover independent artists.

We expect more artists to be added to the list. You can check out the glimpse of Alexa Originals below and do share your thoughts on this in the comments section below.