Fire-Boltt Cyclone Is like an Apple Watch Ultra with a Round Display

We have seen a number of Apple Watch Ultra lookalikes and Fire-Boltt has yet another one in the form of the Cyclone smartwatch in India. However, this one imagines an Apple Watch Ultra with a round display, that too, under Rs 3,000. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Cyclone: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Cyclone has a metallic chassis, along with the ocean band, similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra, and a functional crown. It has a round 1.6-inch HD display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. You also get to use multiple watch faces and the dark mode.

The watch supports Bluetooth Calling with access to the dial pad and call history. There are inbuilt games too; you can play puzzle games and motion sensor-enabled games too, which is quite interesting. The Cyclone smartwatch is also NFC-enabled that can open door locks and access NFC devices. It also supports PayPal payments.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You can also access 85+ sports modes and track steps, calories, and distance. Plus, there’s in-app GPS tracking. The smartwatch also enables access to virtual reality workouts.

There’s a 390mAh battery, which can last for up to 8 days on a single charge. The Fire-Boltt Cyclone also includes weather updates, smart notifications, an alarm clock, camera/music controls, a passcode lock, and more. Additionally, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be used to summon either Google Assistant or Siri.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Cyclone is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting July 24. It comes in black, orange, grey, and yellow colorways.

Buy Fire-Boltt Cyclone via Flipkart