Fallout TV Series Officially Renewed for Season 2

The Amazon Fallout series has enamored people worldwide. Whether you are a gamer or enjoy online series, everyone’s singing praises of the post-apocalyptic story of Lucy, Maximus, and the Ghoul. As the show keeps getting its due recognition, we finally have more good news in the form of Season 2.

Per the official Instagram and X account (formerly Twitter), the Fallout TV series has been renewed for a second season. Amazon hasn’t shared the specifics on when the shooting begins or when we can expect to watch the show. Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW— FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

However, based on past Amazon Prime series sequel launches, we should expect it within the next two to three years. This also confirms everyone’s speculations. After the California Film Commission gave the Fallout series tax credits before its launch, many guessed the Fallout series would continue with a second season.

If you aren’t familiar with it, the Fallout Series is based on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG series made by Interplay and Bethesda. We follow the story of Lucy, the Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus, and the Ghoul as each goes on a different journey that intertwines with the others. The show is set some years after the main games, telling its own stories and setting its outcomes. And that has helped it connect with fans.

For someone who enjoys the Fallout games, this is music to my ears. I loved the series and the tone it captured, which made me a fan of the show.

What about you? Are you excited to hear the Fallout series getting renewed? What do you hope the series shows in the next season? Let us know in the comments below.