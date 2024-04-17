Microsoft Gives Away Fallout 76 for Free; Here’s How to Get It

The Fallout series has been released to widespread critical acclaim, garnering praise from every corner. Adapting the long-running post-apocalyptic RPG series by Interplay and Bethesda, the show follows a canonical story of three characters through the wasteland. As such, the success calls for a celebration, as Microsoft and Amazon join hands to give away one of the recent Fallout games – Fallout 76 away.

As pointed out by Microsoft’s principal architect Rudy Huyn on X, you can currently claim a free copy of Fallout 76. The copies provided are for Xbox and Microsoft store versions via Prime Gaming. As such, you’ll get it for free if you are an Amazon Prime member. You can go to Prime Gaming and claim it right now. You have until May 15, 2024, to claim and redeem it. But what is Fallout 76? We have a special gift for all #AmazonPrime users in celebration of the new TV show!



Download Fallout 76 for free by following these steps:

– Visit https://t.co/syWpd6Sjn5 and redeem the game to receive a gift code.

– Open the store, sign in, click on your profile image, select… pic.twitter.com/Sw1RbBrORk— Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 16, 2024

Well, in 2018, Bethesda Game Studios had the brilliant idea of launching an online Fallout game. The plan was to make it play like an MMO, where player experiences will populate and make the world lively. Unfortunately, those plans didn’t come to fruition properly. While the game did launch, it launched with half-baked features and numerous bugs.

After five years of fixing, the game is currently in a state where players can somewhat enjoy the experience. After the series’ popularity, players have started returning to Appalachia and repopulating the world.

How to Redeem Fallout 76: PC and Xbox

If you also want to enjoy Fallout 76 and experience the rich Appalachia, follow these steps below. Before proceeding, ensure you have an Amazon Prime subscription, as this is exclusively available on Prime Gaming.

Claim Fallout 76 For Microsoft Account

To redeem Fallout 76 for a Microsoft account, follow these steps:

Head over to the Prime Gaming page. You’ll see the game right on the main page. Click on the Get Game button to get a 25-character code.

button to get a 25-character code. Then, open the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC.

At the top right, click on your profile and select the “redeem code or gift card” option. Enter the 25-character code.

You have successfully redeemed Fallout 76 for your PC. Now, you can download the game directly from the Microsoft Store or from the Xbox PC app.

Claim Fallout 76 for Xbox

Microsoft and Bethesda are also giving away a code for Fallout 76 on Xbox. If you own an Xbox Series X/S console, you can redeem this code and play the game.

Head over to the Prime Gaming page. The game is on the main page with XBOX written in brackets. Click on the blue button, and you’ll be given a 25-character code. As before, copy the code.

Head over to this link from your PC/Mobile and sign into your Microsoft Account linked to your Xbox.

Enter the 25-digit code, and confirm.

You’ve successfully redeemed Fallout 76 for your Xbox console. Since this is an online game, you’ll require an Xbox Gamepass Core/Xbox Live subscription.

For PC, it is entirely free to play it online. Let us know if you’ve redeemed the game and started playing Fallout 76 in the comments below.