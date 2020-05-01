The coronavirus pandemic might have forced everyone to stay at home and practice social distancing but that won’t stop tennis players from playing the game they love, at least virtually. Facebook Gaming has teamed up with popular tennis players and celebrities to conduct a virtual tennis tournament.

“The biggest names in tennis are grabbing their virtual rackets for the #StayAtHomeSlam, live on Facebook Gaming”, wrote Facebook Gaming on Twitter. Take a look at the tweet below.

The biggest names in tennis are grabbing their virtual rackets for the #StayAtHomeSlam, live on Facebook Gaming this Sunday (May 3), in partnership with @IMGTennis. Watch tennis legends like Venus & Serena Williams compete in Mario Tennis Aces for a $1M charity donation! pic.twitter.com/8tVZD4W3cB — Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 29, 2020

The players will compete in Mario Tennis Aces that involves $1 million in prize intended for charity donation. “Every competitor will receive a $25K donation to the charity of their choice – with our ultimate winners donating $1M to charity!”, Facebook Gaming added.

The tournament is called Stay At Home Slam and involves players like Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, and Kei Nishikori. Below is the complete lineup of players.

Serena Williams & Gigi Hadid

Naomi Osaka & Hailey Bieber

Venus Williams & Deandre Hopkins

Maria Sharapova & Karlie Kloss

Kei Nishikori & Steve Aoki

Madison Keys & Seal

Taylor Fritz & Addison Rae

Kevin Anderson & Ryan Tannehill

On commentary, Facebook Gaming will bring American tennis player John McEnroe and popular tech YouTuber Justine. Facebook Gaming says #StayAtHomeSlam is part of the #PlayApartTogether initiative to “help people stay safe, informed, and connected through games”.

Facebook Gaming will make use of the recently announced Tournaments feature to conduct these matches. The event will be streamed on Facebook Gaming on May 3, 4 PM EST (May 4, 1:30 AM IST). If you’re interested, you may tune in to Facebook Gaming to catch the action live.