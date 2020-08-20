Earlier this year, Facebook revamped its user interface on the web with a major redesign. The redesign added a dark mode and made the overall experience better with bigger fonts. The social media giant is now all set to discontinue the classic Facebook interface this September.

Facebook first announced the new Facebook UI in May last year at its F8 developer conference. The company started testing the UI in beta last October, followed by a wider rollout this May.

Until now, Facebook provided its users with the option to choose between the classic UI and the modern UI. With this change, users will have no choice other than getting used to the redesigned website (or delete Facebook).

“We’ve made improvements to the new Facebook.com and we’re excited for everyone to experience the new look. Before we make the classic Facebook unavailable in September, we hope that you’ll let us know how we can continue to make Facebook better for everyone,” reads a pop-up on Facebook.

In addition, the company is seeking feedback from Facebook users who are switching to classic UI from the newer version. “Before the new Facebook.com becomes the default experience, we want to learn more about how we can improve,” wrote Facebook.

Although an exact date is not known yet, the transition will happen sometime in September. If you’re a Facebook user, you should probably switch to the new UI if you don’t want to be forced to do so.

That said, if you’re someone who started using Facebook before it became too mainstream, you should consider spending the upcoming weeks on the classic Facebook interface since you will not be seeing it again, except in screenshots.