Although hard disk drives (HDDs) have been popular in the computer storage industry for a really long time, solid-state drives (SSDs) are gradually nabbing a bigger pie of the market share. Now, amidst reports of a shortage of internal SSDs in the market, American storage solution manufacturer Sabrent has released a humongous 16TB external SSD.

Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB External SSD

Dubbed the Rocket XTRM-Q, this external SSD comes with two individual 8TB NVMe SSDs housed inside a casing. By the looks of it, the external SSD component is pretty compact, considering the amount of storage space it offers.

The SSD has dimensions measuring 4.5 x 2.5 x 0.6 inches and is made of aluminum for sturdiness. Moreover, as SSDs usually generate more heat than HDDs, the aluminum casing enables better heat dissipation. Plus, there is also a rubbery case on top for further protection from drops and everyday use.

Now, coming to the technicalities, the Rocket XTRM-Q can run the two 8TB NVMe SSDs inside individually or as a whole in RAID 0 mode. While in RAID 0 mode, the drive will deliver speeds up to 2800 Mbps. To support such high-speed data transfer, the device comes with support for Intel Thunderbolt 3. Users will find a Thunderbolt cable along with a dedicated power adapter and a power cable included in the box.

Price and Availability

Speaking of the price of the device, I would recommend you buckle up as it is not a cheap component. The Rocket XTRM-Q comes with a massive price tag of $2,899 (~Rs 2,15,139), which is pretty steep for an SSD. It is currently available to buy from Amazon’s US website.

You can check out the product on Sabrent’s official website to know more about it.