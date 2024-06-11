After ChatGPT, Apple Wants to Integrate Google Gemini into iOS

Apple fans were delighted yesterday as the Cupertino giant announced a host of improvements across all of its major OSes. One of the things we were looking forward to was the Apple-Open AI partnership, and we saw that come to fruition in the “Apple Intelligence” demo yesterday.

Well, it looks like Apple won’t stick to just ChatGPT. As Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea said, in an interview yesterday, Apple hopes to bring more AI models like Gemini to iOS 18 for users to choose between different models. Image Courtesy: Apple

In an interview with iJustine, Federighi said Google Gemini could come soon if everything goes as planned. He said, “We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice.“

Adding to that he said, “And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.” According to Federighi, Apple wanted to start with the best there is in the market; hence they chose ChatGPT.

This may irk Google, considering the effort they’ve put into AI in the past few years. But Apple collaborating with more firms to give users more choices seems very un-Apple to me. It’s definitely a huge win for us consumers, who will get to pick from different AI assistants soon.

All AI features will be available for free on iPhone 15 Pro and M-series MacBooks and iPads later this year. What are your thoughts on Apple bringing ChatGPT to iPhones and Gemini coming to iOS 18? Let us know in the comments below.