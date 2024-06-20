Elden Ring Patch Notes 1.12 Drop Ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is just about here! Well, FromSoftware decided to release the official Elden Ring patch notes right before the DLC’s arrival! The patch notes make adjustments to both the base game and DLC, offering improvements for new and returning players alike. So with that set, let’s begin playing the official Elden Ring patch notes right here.

Elden Ring v1.12 Adds Support for Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The key highlight of the patch update is of course the support addition for Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Besides learning how to start Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, downloading this patch is a must.

This final pre-launch update from FromSoftware includes crucial changes for co-op, PvP, and balance. New hairstyles are also available in character creation and through the Clouded Mirror Stand or Rennala.

Image Courtesy: Bandai Namco

Alongside that, inventory management gets easier in Elden Ring’s new update. A “recent items” tab lets you find newly acquired items, and exclamation marks highlight them. PC players can now customize lock-on and map shortcut settings.

The update also improves co-op and combat balance. Summoning pools carry over to New Game Plus, and a new menu lets you choose which pools to activate. Specific changes were made to pools in the Mohgwyn Palace DLC area where you can beat Mohg. Moreover, players can now summon their spectral steed Torrent for the final boss fight.

For PvP players, madness and sleep effects are less frequent, thanks to a cooldown after application. Poise damage is rebalanced, with tweaks to weapons like heavy thrusting swords and some popular skills. There are more changes to player skills, weapons, and more in the latest Elden Ring patch notes.

While we have highlighted the most prominent changes, you should head over to the official Elden Ring patch notes here. The patch is now live on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

With that, are you ready for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (review)? Let us know in the comments below!