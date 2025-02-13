Elden Ring Nightreign Release Date and Pre-Order Details Announced

Elden Ring Nightreign took the gaming community by storm once it was officially announced in the 2024 Game Awards. With Miyazaki mentioning in interviews that FromSoftware was not working on any new Elden Ring title or DLC, the news about the multiplayer spin-off was totally unexpected for souls-fans. To top it all off, we now have an official release date for Elden Ring Nightreign, along with pre-order details.

Image Credit: FromSoftware (via YouTube/BandaiNamcoEntertainment, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Elden Ring Nightreign will be released on May 30, 2025, which is approximately three and a half months from now. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Store. The standalone Elden Ring Spinoff has been priced at $40.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer co-op with up to three players. The game will not have PvP, and players would either be able to play alone or in a three-player team. The game is set in a separate universe from Elden Ring, and it will bring back many of the old classic bosses of previous FromSoftware games, like Nameless King and The Duke’s Dear Freyja.

For now, we have limited details on the game besides the one above. Nonetheless, we are excited about Elden Ring Nightreign.