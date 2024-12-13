Home > News > Elden Ring Night Reign, a Co-Op Spin Off Announced at The Game Awards

Elden Ring Night Reign, a Co-Op Spin Off Announced at The Game Awards

Elden Ring Night Reign Announced
Image Credit: FromSoftware (via YouTube/TheGameAwards, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)
In Short
  • Elden Ring NightReign is a multiplayer spin-off to the main game announced for 2025.
  • This three-play co-op game will take place in a world that keeps reshuffling each time you play.
  • The trailer showcased many known characters from Dark Souls 3, including Fire Keeper and the Nameless King.
  • The trailer briefly showed the dead body of Godwyn the Golden, likely hinting long-awaited boss fight for players.

The Game Awards 2024 has been dropping nukes from the beginning with 2025 becoming one of the biggest years of gaming. Among the big trailer reveals, a completely unexpected announcement was made by FromSoftware Games, the developer we all love and hold in high respect, and it’s the spin-off game called Elden Ring Night Reign.

With the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC (review), FromSoftware previously informed fans that they are no longer working on any other Elden Ring DLCs or a sequel, which was clearly a lie. Elden Ring Night Reign appears to be a cross between the Lands Between and Dark Souls 3.

  • Fire Keeper from Dark Souls 3 in Elden Ring Night Reign
    Image Credit: FromSoftware (via YouTube/TheGameAwards, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)
  • Nameless King Elden Ring Night Reign
    Image Credit: FromSoftware (via YouTube/TheGameAwards, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The trailer featured the Fire Keeper from Dark Soul 3 and a brief look at a fight with Nameless King. Moreover, we also saw a clip of Godwyn’s dead body, which was the biggest point of contention for players in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This might mean that players will finally get to fight Godwyn in this…DLC/Sequel?

Elden Ring Night Reign is a multiplayer spin-off that takes place in a world that reshuffles every time you play. The game has been announced for 2025, so expect to see more gameplay trailers soon. Tell us your reaction to Elden Ring Night Reign in the comment section below.

