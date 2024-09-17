First Official Concept Art and Details Revealed for next Battlefield; Back to Modern Days

Fans of the Battlefield franchise will no longer need to wait as we finally have the official details on the next untitled Battlefield game. We also get to see the first official look at the concept art for the upcoming Battlefield game ahead of EA’s investor day on September 17. This official info comes from Head of Respawn & Group GM for EA Studios Organization Vince Zampella.

Battlefield Goes to Its Core

In an exclusive IGN interview, Vince said that the upcoming Battlefield will go back to its basic gameplay routes. In the interview, he mentioned Battlefield 3 and 4 while saying the next game will be set up in the modern day.

He further says, “I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we’ll see where it goes from there. But I think for me, it’s that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that Battlefield 3 and 4 days. So I think it’s nostalgic for players, for me, for the teams even. Those are kind of the heyday…although I would say 1942 also.”

Moreover, he also mentions that the 128-player mode will not be there for the sake of numbers. Zampella says, “We’re testing everything around what’s the most fun. So like you said, the maps, once they get to a certain scale, become different. It’s a different play space, and I think you have to design around that. So we are designing something that is more akin to previous Battlefields.”

He further explains that this modern refresh will try to correct the methods of Battlefield 2042. While 2042 went to an experimental approach with the large player count mode with specialists option, it backfired on them.

It seems EA is back to the traditional 64-player maps with the return of old classes. As Zampella suggests, the old classes are fundamental to the Battlefield franchise, indicating that the 2042 approach is not what they want in the modern-day setting. Battlefield entered full production earlier this year, with a “Community Program” planned for 2025.

What do you think of the upcoming Battlefield game with all the official details being revealed? Are you interested in the BF3 and 4-style game? Or, do you want something fresh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.