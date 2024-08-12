Dress to Impress Confirms ‘Brat’ Collab with Charli XCX

Collaborations and Roblox go hand in hand. Whether it is an anime or a pop star, Roblox has been a ground for collaborations in the past. However, the latest teaser shared by the popular fashion game Dress to Impress has sent fans into a frenzy. After a couple of teases, Dress to Impress officially reveals that they are preparing a “brat” collab with Charli XCX for their next update.

Dress to Impress x Charlie XCX Brat Collab Confirmation

On August 10, 2024, the official Dress to Impress X account shared a video with a green background and the caption “You wanna guess?💚” This saw the entire DTI fanbase put on their Sherlock hat and monocle to speculate this major tease.

Later on, the X account replied to the teaser with a Charli XCX gif, hinting at the collaboration. And, on August 11, we see the official stage for the Brat Summer event in a new Dress to Impress X post. I think the apples rotten right to the core!🍏 pic.twitter.com/DwmUGMg3lf— Dress To Impress 🏝️ (@_Dress2Impress) August 11, 2024

In this post, the caption says, “I think the apples rotten right to the core!🍏”. This is a quote from Charli XCX’s famous song “Apple” from the album Brat, which got over 15 million Spotify streams when it came out in June. Moreover, this same album started a huge trend among the youth called “Brat Summer”.

With a lot of speculations for the update dates, players were anxious for the ‘Brat’ update. Well, finally the Dress to Impress X account has revealed the official update date. The post captions reveal the Official DTI X brat collaboration to be released on August 17th. Official DTI X brat collaboration releasing August 17th! 💚🍏#bratsummer #dtixbrat pic.twitter.com/nVEWVVvjlY— Dress To Impress 🏝️ (@_Dress2Impress) August 12, 2024

Everything Expected in The DTI Charli XCX Event

Dress to Impress x Charlie XCX collab seems inspired by her new album as it brings similar neon green aesthetics from the ‘Brat’ album. Furthermore, it seems the DJ Set from the image is where the artist would perform. As we await official details, we can speculate that many dresses, sets, and cosmetics will arrive in the game inspired by Charli XCX’s famed album.

The game has confirmed the addition of new music and clothing items. Moreover, social media interactions suggest a deeper collaboration. Fans speculate a Charli XCX tie-in after the game’s playful response to a fan suggestion. While specifics remain under wraps, the update promises to inject fresh content and excitement into the popular fashion game.

We can also expect some new Dress to Impress codes from this event for some free dresses or other cosmetics. Previously, DTI has collaborated with several influencers for multiple events which led to some exciting dresses from such codes. This means we are in for a neon ride when Charli XCX joins the fashion party.

As for pop-star collaborations, we have already seen Fortnite x Billie Eilish and Fortnite x Lady Gaga earlier this year. So, it is fair that popular Roblox games want to join the party. While we await more information on the DTI x Charli XCX collaboration, comment down what you want to see from this event below.