Finding a good software to edit PDF files used to be a pain back in the day, but that changed when Google Chrome started offering that feature a few years ago. However, the browser still doesn’t let users download edited versions of the files, offering instead, the original, unedited file when you try to import it. That, however, may change soon, as Google is working on correcting this anomaly in a future version of its web-browser.

Believed to have been first spotted by ChromeStory, a code change request in the Chromium Gerrit suggests that Google Chrome will soon let users decide whether to download the edited file or the original one. According to the document, this is how the feature will work: “If a PDF document is an editable form and the user has added data in the form fields, allow them to choose between downloading the edited form document or the original blank form document”.

While the feature is yet to be implemented in a publicly-available version of Chrome, a possible interface for it is shown off in a Chromium bug filing. As can be seen in the image below, trying to download PDF files after editing them will offer users with two options – ‘Edited Document’ and ‘Original’.

Of course, it is still a work-in-progress, which means it might be a while before it gets implemented. The report suggests that the feature might show up in the Canary version of Chrome “in the coming weeks”, which means we should see it in the stable version before the end of the year.