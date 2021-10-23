Donald Trump Launches TRUTH Social Platform to Rival Twitter, Facebook

While the boom of social media has paved the way for drastic improvements in communication over the years, social platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have also posed a threat to society at certain times. Moreover, in today’s world, the social media industry is controlled by only a few big tech companies, with Facebook being the biggest of them all. Now, former US President Donald Trump wants to end the “tyranny of Big Tech” in the social media sector with the launch of his own social media platform.

Dubbed as TRUTH Social, the social media company will be a part of Trump’s new tech organization named Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). It will, as per an official press release, go into the beta phase in November. TRUTH Social will be available as an invite-only social networking platform from early 2022.

The announcement of TRUTH Social and TMTG came recently via an official tweet from Trump’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Harrington. Harrington shared an image of the official press release in one of her latest tweets, which you can check out right below. 🚨President Donald J. Trump Announces Trump Media & Technology Group🚨



“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech…



I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon…” pic.twitter.com/TCZVYq1VJQ— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 21, 2021

Now, for those unaware, Trump hinted at his intentions of creating a social media company earlier. It was when several social networking and media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, banned the former US President for violating their policies, following the Capitol riots back in January 2021.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in a statement.

“TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”, the former President further added.

So it seems like Trump is going all-in against Facebook and Twitter with his TRUTH Social platform. Now, speaking of the social platform, it is currently taking registrations for a waiting list via its official website. The app is also available to pre-order on Apple’s App Store and we get a glimpse of the upcoming social media platform.

In fact, in one of the screenshots, we can see a profile that is named “Jack’s Beard” along with a picture of a guy who, from a distance, looks much like Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey. In another screenshot that showcases chat conversations on TRUTH social, we can see “Jack’s Beard” angrily ordering to take down an account and its posts, which tries to depict Trump’s own ban on Twitter.

So, Trump’s social media company is clearly taking a hit on the Twitter CEO, presumably, for banning him on the micro-blogging platform. Furthermore, as per the app description, posts on TRUTH Social will be called TRUTHs and users can even re-TRUTH someone’s TRUTHs – like that’s never been done before. Well, if that’s not hitting Twitter right in their guts, I don’t know what is!

So, all in all, Trump will launch the TRUTH Social platform in the first quarter of 2022. However, as aforementioned, it will be available for invite-only users next month. So, are you looking to jump ship from Facebook or Twitter?