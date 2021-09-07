DIZO Watch 2, DIZO Watch Pro Set to Launch in India on September 15

Following the introduction of the DIZO brand under its new TechLife ecosystem, Realme has released various new products, including feature phones and TWS earbuds. Last month, DIZO launched the first smartwatch under its brand name in India. Now, the company is aiming to expand its smartwatch line with the launch of DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro in India on September 15.

Ahead of the official release, the product page for these two DIZO smartwatches has gone live on Flipkart. In fact, there is even a product listing for the DIZO Watch 2 on Flipkart, which hints at the price and shows the “Sold Out” tag.

DIZO Watch 2, Watch Pro to Launch in India

Now, starting with the DIZO Watch 2, the smartwatch looks pretty similar to the Realme Watch 2 that launched earlier this year. However, the former will come with a bigger 1.69-inch touch-enabled display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. As per the company, it will be the biggest display on a smartwatch at its price range.

The Flipkart product page also reveals that the DIZO Watch 2 will come with a metal build and will be 5ATM water-resistant. Plus, it will pack various health-focused features such as continuous heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking. Moreover, users will be able to access over 100 customizable watch faces to change the look of their watch.

Furthermore, the product listing for the DIZO Watch 2 on Flipkart reveals that the device will pack a 260mAh battery that will provide up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The device will also feature 15 dedicated modes for outdoor and indoor sports. However, DIZO Watch 2 will not come with GPS support.

Now, coming to the DIZO Watch Pro, the Flipkart landing page does not reveal much about the device. But, the company confirmed that the Watch Pro, unlike the Watch 2, will come with support for both GPS and GLONASS positioning systems. However, there is no further information available about the device at the moment.

Price and Availability

As for the price of the DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro, the Flipkart listing for the former carries Rs. 3,999 price tag. There is no info on the latter’The Flipkart page reveals that the company will launch both the smartwatches on September 15 at 12 PM in India.