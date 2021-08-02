After launching the DIZO Star series feature phones and wireless audio accessories in India earlier this year, the first brand under Realme’s TechLife ecosystem DIZO has now launched its first smartwatch in India. Dubbed as the DIZO Watch, the smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and more.

DIZO Watch Launched in India

The DIZO Watch is a budget-centric smartwatch that offers various features for health-focused users. The device boasts a square-shaped dial with a 1.4-inch touch-enabled LCD panel. It has a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The device offers 90 sports modes, including dedicated modes for outdoor and indoor running, cycling, cricket, hiking, free training, basketball, and many more. Moreover, it allows users to remotely use smartphone cameras, control the music, and receive call and message notifications right on their wrist. Plus, they will be able to customize the watch using numerous live watch faces.

As for the sensors, the DIZO Watch packs an advanced Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that monitors users’ heart rate in real-time. Furthermore, it has a SpO2 sensor that monitors the blood oxygen level and detects signs of oxygen deficiency. The smartwatch can also monitor the sleep of users, remind them to drink water, and comes with an automatic motion detection feature.

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and connects to smartphones via the Realme Link app. It also comes with a Smart AIoT Control feature. It enables the watch owner to control various Realme smart devices such as Bluetooth speakers, smart bulbs, smart sockets, and more.

Coming to battery life, the DIZO Watch packs a 315mAh battery that can deliver a 12-day battery life on a single charge. The device comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. It comes in two color options, namely, Carbon Grey and Silver.

Price and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the DIZO Watch arrives at a retail price of Rs. 3,499. However, at launch, it will be available at a special price of Rs. 2,999 only. The DIZO Watch will be available to buy on Flipkart from August 6 at 12 PM. It will also be available in select retail stores across the country soon.