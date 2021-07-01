Back in May 2021, Chinese giant Realme announced the first sub-brand, DIZO, under its TechLife Ecosystem. Following the announcement, we saw several DIZO products show up on FCC filings and e-commerce sites. Now as promised, Realme DIZO has launched its first set of audio products in India. The two new products launched today include DIZO GoPods D, a pair of TWS earbuds, and DIZO Wireless neckband-style earphones.

So, before going to the prices, here’s a rundown of the key specs and features of the new DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless earbuds.

DIZO Products Launched in India

DIZO GoPods D

Starting with the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the DIZO GoPods D comes with various high-end features. They are pretty lightweight and each of the earbuds weighs around 4.1g. The earbuds also feature a 10mm Bass Boost driver to deliver high-bass audio. Plus, thanks to the Peek + TPU polymer composite diaphragm, the earbuds will be able to offer a powerful sound experience.

The GoPods D also comes with a Bass Boost+ algorithm that has been specially tuned by audio engineers and experts at DIZO and Realme.

Coming to the battery life, the DIZO GoPods D deliver up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. Combining the earbuds with the dedicated charging case, the battery life can go up to 20 hours. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge will give you nearly 2 hours of use.

Furthermore, the DIZO GoPods D boasts a Game Mode that offers super-low latency of 110ms for an uninterrupted audio experience while streaming or playing games. Plus, the earbuds feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that can reduce the ambient noise during phone calls and video calls.

Also, the GoPods D supports Bluetooth 5.0 and instant connection technology that enables the earbuds to connect to a device as soon as they are out from the charging case. Plus, it features intelligent touch controls for media playback and accepting/ rejecting calls. It has an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. It comes in two color variants — Black and White.

DIZO Wireless Earphones

Coming to the second DIZO product, DIZO Wireless is a pair of wireless earbuds with a neckband-style design. It comes in four trendy colors – Orange, Black, Blue, and Green, and boasts a lightweight design, weighing only 23.1g.

The DIZO Wireless packs an 11.2mm audio driver along with the aforesaid Bass Boost+ algorithm. Plus, much like its TWS elder sibling, the Wireless also features a Game Mode that can deliver 88ms of low latency while gaming or streaming digital content.

As for the battery life, the device delivers up to 17 hours of music playback on a single charge and offers 2 hours of use after a 10-minute charge. It also has ENC technology support to reduce ambient sounds and an IPX4 rating.

Other than these, the DIZO Wireless comes with Magnetic Fast Pair technology that allows users to connect the buds magnetically to turn it off and detach to instantly connect them to the smartphone.

Price and Availability

Turning to the prices, the new DIZO audio products will cater to budget-centric users in India. Hence, the TWS DIZO GoPods D is priced at just Rs. 1,599. However, they will be available for Rs. 1,399 during the first sale. As for the DIZO Wireless, the device comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499 in India but will be sold for Rs 1,299 in its first sale.

Both the DIZO earbuds will be available to buy on Flipkart. The DIZO Wireless will go on sale from July 7 at 12 noon, while DIZO GoPods D will be available to buy from July 14.