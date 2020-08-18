Dell has today launched the brand new XPS 17 in India. The new thin and light, premium laptop offering from Dell comes with all the good things you expect from XPS laptops, at the premium you expect from XPS laptops as well.

The laptop comes in a design that stands out completely as an XPS device, and is made out of aluminium. The company uses CNC to machine the entire chassis of the laptop, and it’s covered with Gorilla Glass 6 to provide scratch and damage resistance.

Under the hood, the new XPS 17 packs in the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB DDR4-2933MHz RAM in dual channel configuration. You also get an Nvidia GTX 1650Ti GPU on board with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. There’s a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage, which is plenty as well.

For display, you get to choose between a Full HD non-touch display and a 4K UHD touch screen. Both of these are 17-inches, as is obvious from the name of the laptop, and offer 500 nits of brightness.

The laptop also comes with 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports with USB-PD and DP, and a headset port along with an SD card slot. There are no USB Type-A ports here. However, Thunderbolt 3 should provide you with plenty of extensibility options.

Dell says that the laptops starts at ₹2,09,500. However, on the company’s website, the laptop is priced at ₹2,13,269 for the Full HD non-touch option. Either way, the laptop goes on sale starting today from Amazon, Dell India, and select Dell Exclusive Stores.