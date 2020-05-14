Dell has today launched upgraded versions of the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops with some major changes. The company is making the panels taller and they are now 16:10. Moreover, there’s support for next-gen ports like USB-C on the new XPS series of laptops. Here’s everything the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 come with.

XPS 15

The XPS 15 comes with thin bezels on all sides as you would expect, but the company has also trimmed down the bottom bezel to make the laptop look downright stunning. The screen here is a 15.6-inch 16:10 display and is available in 4K or Full HD resolutions with a webcam up top.

Under the hood, the XPS 15 can be configured with up to the 10th-gen Intel Core i9 10885H processor paired with up to 64GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage. You can also get up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU inside.

The laptop also comes with all new port selection with 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB-C 3.1 port, and a card reader. There’s no longer a USB Type-A port or an HDMI port on the XPS 15.

Dell is claiming that the XPS 15 can get up to 25 hours of battery life on the Full HD model, which sounds really impressive. The XPS 15 is priced starting at $1,299 and is available right away.

XPS 17

The company also announced the new XPS 17 alongside the 15-inch variant. Dell is claiming that “The XPS 17 is the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet.” The XPS 17 also comes with a taller 16:10 display and is available in both 4K and Full HD resolutions.

Under the hood, the XPS 17 can be configured with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 108885H processor paired with up to 64GB RAM, and up to 2TB storage. For graphics, you do get the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q option, but you can also configure the laptop with RTX 2060 GPU if you need more graphics power.

The XPS 17 also does away with legacy ports and all you’ll find here are four thunderbolt ports and a card reader. The XPS 17 is priced starting at $1,499 and is expected to be available this summer.