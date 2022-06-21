Dell G15 AMD Edition with Ryzen 6000-Series CPUs, RTX GPUs Launched in India

After launching its G15 Gaming Laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs earlier this year, Dell has now launched a new G15 gaming laptop backed by AMD’s latest processors in India. The new Dell G15 AMD Edition features Ryzen 6000-series processors, up to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU, and other premium specs. Check out the details right below.

Dell G15 AMD Edition: Specs and Features

The new Dell G15 AMD Edition (model 5525) comes in five different configurations, all of which feature AMD’s Ryzen 6000-series processors. While the base model packs the Ryzen 5 6600H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, the highest-tier variant features the Ryzen 7 6800HX processor along with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory to deliver immersive gaming experiences.

As for the memory, the device can pack up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4,800MHz and 512GB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD. Dell also says that it has integrated an Alienware-inspired thermal system into the device for it to deliver optimal performance while keeping the temperatures down. This includes a dual air-intake design, copper pipes, ultra-thin fan blades, and four outward vents to channel out the hot air.

Furthermore, the G15 comes with the Alienware Command Center software, which lets users control the fan speeds and other performance aspects of the laptop, pre-installed. Users can also press the Function + Game Shift button (F9) to instantly activate a dynamic performance mode suitable for high-performance gaming.

All the Dell G15 AMD Edition models sport a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 250 nits. However, users have the option to upgrade to a 165Hz display for the device by paying a bit extra.

Coming to the I/O ports, the laptop features three USB-A ports, one USB-C port with Display output, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other than these, the Dell G15 AMD Edition comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support, an orange backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys and runs Windows 11. It comes in two color options, namely, Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles.

Price and Availability

The new Dell G15 AMD Edition price in India ranges from Rs 83,990 for the base model to Rs 1,27,990 for the top-tier model. You can check out the prices of each of the configurations of the device in the image attached below.

As for the availability, the Dell G15 5525 is currently available to buy on Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, large-format retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital, and other multi-brand retail outlets across India.