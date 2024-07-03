Deadpool 3 Shanghai Preview Confirms Wolverine vs Hulk

Deadpool and Wolverine is at the peak of its promotional campaign and something crazy happened recently that we need to get our attention to. A fan event was conducted in Shanghai in the presence of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy. And at that event, 30-40 minutes of Deadpool 3 was screened for attendees. This screening was an absolute treat for the fans, but it also revealed some tidbits about Deadpool and Wolverine that people have been anticipating for some time.

Deadpool 3 Preview Confirms Wolverine vs Hulk

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

According to reports, the Deadpool 3 preview held in Shanghai confirms that we will get a Hulk vs Wolverine scene in the upcoming R-rated movie. This confirmation has been anticipated for quite some time as people speculated from the trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the scene where Deadpool is seen engaging in combat at a snowy location, people think that is going to be the opening scene of Avengers Age of Ultron (see Avengers movie list in order) set in Sokovia where Wolverine and Hulk will cross paths with each other. Now the description of the preview does not confirm this detail, so let’s wait and see if it turns out to be true or not.

Deadpool 3 Preview Details

Now that we have talked about the highlight of the preview, let’s take a look at all the major things spotted by the fans:

Deadpool and Wolverine is very violent and funny with great action sequences, an excellent score, and some deeply emotional scenes.

with great action sequences, an excellent score, and some deeply emotional scenes. It has a very violent connection to the ending of the ‘LOGAN’ film.

Various versions of Logan appear, including one as a zombie.

Many cameos in Deadpool 3.

Many jokes about FOX and Disney were included.

All the scenes in the trailer are within the first 40 minutes of the footage.

Wolverine vs Hulk, as mentioned above.

Lady Deadpool wore a mask but had a voice that sounded like Blake Lively’s.

The movie felt like a blend of the epic scale of Avengers: Endgame and the irreverent humor of Deadpool

Will There Be More Previews of Deadpool 3?

After witnessing this preview in Shanghai, people have been wondering if the movie will be shown in other places around the world or not. Well, you’re in luck because there are going to be several more previews held at different locations.

On July 4, 2024, the Deadpool 3 preview will be held in Seoul, on July 7 in Berlin, and on July 22 in New York City.

Now most of what is described based on the preview is something we already know but what excites me is the fact that fans will see multiple variants of Wolverine. There have already been rumors of Henry Cavill set to appear as a variant of Wolverine and, if that happens, it will be history in the making. So, let’s wait till July 26, 2024, and till then, stay tuned for further updates!