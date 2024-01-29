Deadpool 3 Synopsis Revealed: Is the MCU Being Rebooted?

In the latest update regarding the Merc With a Mouth reappearing in Deadpool 3, we finally have something pretty interesting about this MCU-defining movie. The official website for Marvel Japan has revealed the Deadpool 3 official Synopsis. Of course, it won’t tell us everything about the movie, but it is definitely pointing towards something the whole of Deadpool fandom has been anticipating for quite some time.

According to the Deadpool 3 synopsis, he is going to reshape the MCU in its entirety potentially altering the whole of MCU history established to date. The synopsis reads-

“The irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?”

Now when we read this, I want you guys to remember that this is a direct translation from Japanese which could have certain linguistic errors. However, we all know that Deadpool 3 is going to mess around with the multiverse along with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Along with him, there are certain confirmed and some rumored appearances of the MCU mutants also popularly known as the X-Men. Marvel Studios Japan has shared a new synopsis for ‘DEADPOOL 3’:



“That fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?” pic.twitter.com/HRCsHSSmrJ— Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) January 28, 2024

According to me, this synopsis is pointing toward some multiversal shenanigans Deadpool is going to cause which will bring the X-Men universe into the 616 MCU continuity. If you have seen Deadpool 2, you know that Deadpool has already gone back in time and messed with a lot of things.

As far as my assumption goes, Deadpool 3 will revolve around the consequences of those changes he caused in the timeline possibly altering the whole of MCU history. I mean come on, Wolverine has made his way to the MCU so the mess is most probably humongous. Now only time will tell how big of a mess Deadpool and Wolverine are going to clear up. So, let’s contain our excitement while we wait for Deadpool 3 to hit theaters.