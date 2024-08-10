Daredevil Born Again Teaser at D23 Shows Return of The Punisher

The first teaser for Daredevil Born Again has been showcased at D23. Now, we have the first look at a lot of returning and new characters from the highly acclaimed Daredevil show. The teaser gave us the first look at White Tiger and the return of The Punisher. We also got to see Bullseye in prison and look at Wison Fisk talking to Matt Murdock. The founding partners of Nelson, Murdock & Page approach the stand. #DaredevilBornAgain #D23 pic.twitter.com/J0ORIpQuz4— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 10, 2024

The action sequences we got to see in the teaser looked top notch and the general idea of cinematography the teaser gave us makes it look like it has been done really well. At the D23, Kevin Feige confirmed that season 2 of Daredevil Born Again is already in the works and will begin production soon.

Daredevil Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.