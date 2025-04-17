Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Release Date Revealed by Showrunner

After a spectacular run, Daredevil Born Again concluded its season 1 earlier this week. Now that the series has ended on a massive cliffhanger, fans can’t wait to see another season featuring the “Man Without Fear.” However, even though we know that Daredevil Born Again Season 2 is actively in the works, there is little to no information regarding when it will come out. This has changed since Born Again’s showrunner has himself given us insight on Daredevil Born Again Season 2’s release date!

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Release Window

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

After Daredevil Born Again Season 1 concluded, the showrunner, Dario Scardapane, thanked his crew and everyone involved in the creation of this amazing show. In an Instagram post, he talked about how grateful he is to everyone involved in the show. In the same post, the showrunner has confirmed that Daredevil Born Again Season 2 has a release date of March 2026. His caption read,

“It’s all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026.“

Daredevil Born Again played a major role in reversing the downward trend we are witnessing in the viewership of Marvel’s TV shows. This show not only brought back one of the most missed heroes by the fans but also gave us a storyline worth remembering. So, let us wait for the release of Daredevil Born Again Season 2 to find out what happens next in this massive street-level story, and till then, stay tuned for more updates!