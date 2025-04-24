Did Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Theme Play in Daredevil Born Again Finale?

The first season of Daredevil Born Again has completed its nine-episode run, and it was exhilarating for fans to watch their beloved hero back on screen. Daredevil Born Again not only gave us the same vibe as the original series but went a step ahead by investing in a truly immaculate storyline, which will be continued in Season 2. However, as has been reported recently, there was a minute detail in the Daredevil Born Again finale that many missed.

It has come to light that we heard Tom Holland’s Spider-Man theme in one of the scenes of Daredevil Born Again finale, and many are wondering if these claims are true. And if they are, what does it mean for the MCU? Let’s dive right in and find out.

Was The Spider-Man Theme In Daredevil: Born Again?

When I first read about this on social media, I instantly went back to the final episode of Daredevil: Born Again and started looking for confirmation. Soon, it was revealed to me that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man theme was indeed there in the Daredevil: Born Again finale. If you look at the scene where Daredevil says, “We need an Army,” the BGM that plays in the background has a close resemblance to the Spider-Man theme.

This was addressed by showrunner Dario Scardapane in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he was asked about the Spider-Man theme music. To this, he responded that he had no idea about this easter egg being put into the show. Further, he added,

“I don’t really know. That’s the best way of putting that. Marvel doesn’t always share their plans with me. So that theme being part of our story took me a little bit by surprise when I saw the posts on it. And…how can I answer this question? Honestly, I don’t know what’s in store with that particular character.”

So, now the big question is, what does the inclusion of the Spider-Man theme mean for Daredevil Born Again Season 2? Fans have been religiously pestering Marvel to bring Daredevil and Spider-Man together on screen, but it has not happened yet. Maybe this theme music is a hint at the fact that our dreams may finally come true, possibly with Daredevil appearing in a Marvel movie, and not the other way around.

What Does The Spider-Man Theme in Daredevil: Born Again Finale Mean?

With the Spider-Man theme song being played in Daredevil: Born Again’s finale, it opens up a lot of possibilities for Season 2. First off, based on the set leaks for Daredevil Born Again Season 2, we can assume that it will adapt the Shadowland storyline based on Daredevil’s black suit.

In this comic run, we also see the involvement of other heroes, one of which was Spider-Man. Thus, there is a possibility that he might show up in the upcoming Daredevil Born Again Season 2.

The only problem we face with Spider-Man is that the rights to the web-slinging hero are with Sony, which causes certain restrictions on the use of his character by Marvel Studios. So, let’s wait and see if our hero gets to team up with Spider-Man in Daredevil Born Again 2 to save New York from the clutches of Fisk.