Home > Entertainment > Anime > This One Piece-Themed Gaming PC Is What Every Anime Fan Need

This One Piece-Themed Gaming PC Is What Every Anime Fan Need

Ajith Kumar
Updated:
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • On the r/pcmasterrace subreddit, Redditor Blood_Omen uploaded a custom One Piece-themed PC for his younger brother.
  • It had a wooden board with the fabled bounty posters of our cherished Straw Hat crew on the sides and Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi pattern painted on the front.
  • This PC build included the blackened Grandline x Red Line artwork at the top and a detachable Thousand Sunny figurehead with two USB drives.

Even though you might think gamers and anime fans are different breeds, they are alike in more ways than one. As someone who regularly binge-watches One Piece, I am always looking for cool merchandise to buy and showcase to my friends. Imagine my surprise when I found not a figurine but an entire One Piece-themed gaming rig on Reddit this week. And no, I’m not talking about the one from Zomoplus.

A One Piece fan took matters into his own hands and built a beautiful custom One Piece gaming PC for his younger brother. A few days ago, Redditor Blood_Omen posted a newly built custom PC for his little brother to the r/pcmasterrace subreddit. This post went viral among the One Piece fans in the subreddit, as everyone found it a beautiful work of art, which, I agree with.

With Luffy’s Gomu Gomu no Mi’s pattern painted at the front, I can’t stop calling it “Gomu Gomu no PC.” Furthermore, it featured a wooden board on the sides with the legendary bounty posters of our beloved Straw Hat crew. The charred Grandline x Red Line art at the top was a chef’s kiss.

Initiated my lil bro into the PCMR with a custom One Piece pc made by me! Even has a removable Thousand Sunny figurehead with two 500g usb drives in it!
byu/blood_omen inpcmasterrace

To top it off, Redditor also made a detachable Thousand Sunny figurehead with two USB drives, which rounded off the appearance of this custom-built ship, the same as the Straw Hat’s Thousand Sunny ship.

But what’s more remarkable is that all the aspects of this masterpiece, such as the burnt edges of the poster, the painting of Gomu Gomu no Mi’s design, etc., were all done by hand! This Redditor won the vote of One Piece fans as he poured his heart and love into creating this One Piece aesthetic PC for his younger brother.

In addition, the user stated that he purchased high-quality Noctua fans to reduce the temperature to the lowest possible level and that he left the front and rear panels nearly open for ventilation when asked about the airflow condition.

Besides this beautiful PC, I sure hope they also installed a One Piece theme on their PC! That being said, what do you think about this PC? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#gaming#One Piece#Trending

Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 Brings Back a Beloved Tailed Beast
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 Brings Back a Beloved Tailed Beast
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
Although Kurama, the original nine-tailed fox, was killed after the fight against Isshiki, chapter 9 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex suggests that Kurama is back from the dead, albeit in a new form. Himawari Uzumaki and a mini Kurama were seen in the mental realm plane where jinchūrikis and their tailed creatures interact. We will have to wait till chapter 10 premieres next month to find out if this is the same Kurama that we grew up watching.
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super vs AMD RX 7800 XT: Which GPU to Buy?
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super vs AMD RX 7800 XT: Which GPU to Buy?
Author Beebom Staff
View quick summary
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has 16GB of GDDR6 and Nvidia RTX 4070 Super has 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Both offer various advantages, such as AFMF with AMD. Nvidia has a suite of nice-to-have apps such as Chat with RTX. In raw performance, both GPUs stand tall against one another. However, Nvidia has better performance in ray-tracing. Overall, it is up to the user if they prefer the reasons we listed to get RX 7800 XT or RTX 4070 Super. AMD is more value for money, while Nvidia consumes less power.
5 Major Problems with Modern Day Anime
5 Major Problems with Modern Day Anime
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
The anime industry today has been producing some amazing modern anime, raising the bar with each adaptation. Nonetheless, there are some major problems with modern day anime releases that fans often overlook. So, today, look at five major flaws that are holding back the anime industry.
Solo Leveling: Who are the Monarchs?
Solo Leveling: Who are the Monarchs?
Author Aparna Ukil
View quick summary
Monarchs play a significant role in the world of Solo Leveling, and of course, we have yet to see them making an appearance in the anime. However, the manhwa has concluded and fans who have read it know a great deal about Monarchs. Well, if you want to learn more about them, I'm here to help you.
10 Essential Things That the One Piece Remake Needs to Get Right
10 Essential Things That the One Piece Remake Needs to Get Right
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
One Piece is a once-in-a-lifetime pirate journey that everyone in our realm should experience. Many obstacles stand in the way of people enjoying and savoring One Piece, though. As announced recently, the One Piece remake by WIT Studios might change that. There are essential things that the One Piece remake needs to get right to deliver a more tighter and gripping experience to fans.
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back Anime Film Receives its First Full Trailer
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back Anime Film Receives its First Full Trailer
Author Aparna Ukil
View quick summary
Look Back is a one-shot manga that came into existence in 2021. The story comes from the brilliant mind of Chainsaw Man authot Tatsuki Fujimoto, so it's no wonder everyone is excited about the upcoming film. Well, after a long wait, the movie got its first full trailer, and let's just say that it won everyone's hearts with its beautiful animation.
Manga vs Anime: Similarities and Differences Explored
Manga vs Anime: Similarities and Differences Explored
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
There is always a never-ending debate in the anime community: which is better, manga or anime? So, let me walk you through manga and anime's biggest advantages and disadvantages to find out the ultimate winner.
Load More