Cult.sport Ranger XR with a Rugged Design Launched in India

Cult.sport has launched the new Ranger XR smartwatch with a rugged design in India. The watch falls in the affordable price range and comes with features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Cult.sport Ranger XR: Specs and Features

The Ranger XR has a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display and comes with support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality, along with over 100 watch faces. There is an inbuilt speaker and microphone, which enables Bluetooth Calling. There’s one-tap pairing functionality and the option to access the dial pad too.

The watch comes with various sensors for 24×7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking. You also get the option to keep track of your steps, calories, and distance. There are over 70 sports modes to track activities like cycling, running, skipping, swimming, and more.

The Cult.sport Ranger XR can last up to 10 days on a single charge and comes with features like a BMI calculator, a regular calculator, a social media QR code, and much more. You can also a month’s free cultpass Elite.

This comes after the fitness brand recently launched the Active T smartwatch, which sports a 2.01-inch HD display and comes with a blood pressure monitor, up to 7 days of battery life, Bluetooth Calling support, and much more. It is priced at Rs 1,799.

Price and Availability

The Cult.sport Ranger XR is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting August 18. It will be available in black, blue, white, and green color options.