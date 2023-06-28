Cult.Sport Active T Smartwatch Banks on a Big HD Display

Fitness brand Cult.Sport has introduced its latest smartwatch, the Active T in India. This one has hopped onto the big display bandwagon, a trend prominent enough in smartwatches with options like the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max, the boAt Ultima Connect Max, and more. Check out the details below.

Cult.Sport Active T: Specs and Features

The Active T has a 2.01-inch square display with an HD resolution and thin bezels. It looks more or less like an Apple Watch. It also features a rotating crown to easily access various functionalities like the menu. Plus, there’s support for over 200 watch faces.

The smartwatch brings single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling, which is again something most smartwatches use. You can also access the dial pad and easily reject or take calls.

The various health features include a blood pressure monitor, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor, along with sleep and period tracking. And just like any other smartwatch, the basic step and calorie tracking can be found too.

You can track activities more than 100 activities like running, cycling, skipping, and more using the Cult.Sport Active T’s sports modes. And to keep up with the details and your progress, you can use the Cultsport Watch app. There’s free access to three months of Cultpass Home for 1000+ workout videos that can further help in your fitness journey.

The Active T can last up to 7 days on a single charge and takes about 90 minutes to reach a 100% charge. Additionally, the watch comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Cult.Sport Active T is priced at Rs 1,799 and can be bought via the company’s website and Flipkart. On Flipkart, you can get it for Rs 1,599. It comes in Grey, Black, and Blue color options.

Buy Cult.Sport Active T via Flipkart